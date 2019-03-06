Comments
DECATUR (CBSDFW.COM) – It only takes minutes, sometimes in as little as two inches of water for a child to drown in a bathtub.
That’s what happened to 3-year-old Eve Blankenfeld of Decatur on Friday.
Police said Blankenfeld’s mother left her unattended in the bath for “just a few minutes” while she went to fold laundry.
She came back to find her daughter underwater.
Police and paramedics were called and began CPR as soon as they arrived.
Blankenfeld was taken to Wise Regional Medical Center in Decatur and then to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.
She died Tuesday evening.
Lt. Delvon Campbell with Decatur Police said CPS was contacted, but it appears the death was “just a tragic accident.”
No criminal charges are pending.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission drowning prevention safety tips include:
- Never leave young children alone near any water or tub or basin with fluid. Young children can drown in even small amounts of liquid.
- Always keep a young child within arm’s reach in a bathtub. If you must leave, take the child with you.
- Don’t leave a baby or young child in a bathtub under the care of another child.
- Never leave a bucket containing even a small amount of liquid unattended. Toddlers are top heavy and they can fall headfirst into buckets and drown. After using a bucket, always empty and store it where young children cannot reach it. Don’t leave buckets outside where they can collect rainwater.
- Consider placing locks on toilet seat covers in case a young child wanders into the bathroom.
- Learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). It can be a lifesaver when seconds count.