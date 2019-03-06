



It only takes minutes, sometimes in as little as two inches of water for a child to drown in a bathtub.

That’s what happened to 3-year-old Eve Blankenfeld of Decatur on Friday.

Police said Blankenfeld’s mother left her unattended in the bath for “just a few minutes” while she went to fold laundry.

She came back to find her daughter underwater.

Police and paramedics were called and began CPR as soon as they arrived.

Blankenfeld was taken to Wise Regional Medical Center in Decatur and then to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

She died Tuesday evening.

Lt. Delvon Campbell with Decatur Police said CPS was contacted, but it appears the death was “just a tragic accident.”

No criminal charges are pending.

