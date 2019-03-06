



– Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, and Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country are meeting Catholics where they are.

The fast-food chain is offering fish sandwiches and fish strips. The non-meat options will be available at select locations starting today through Saturday, April 20 — the day before Easter Sunday.

The Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich consists of two breaded and deep-fried cod fillets on a toasted, buttered bun with pickles and a side of tartar sauce. Cheese, lettuce and tomato slices are included on the deluxe version.

Some locations are also offering a 2- or 3-count fish strip option.

Chick-fil-A has been offering the meatless options every Easter season since 2015.

Not every location will have the expanded menu so Chick-fil-A suggests you confirm with your local restaurant that it is offering the fish options.