NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, and Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country are meeting Catholics where they are.
The deluxe Chick-fil-A fish sandwich. (credit: Chick-fil-A)
The fast-food chain is offering fish sandwiches and fish strips. The non-meat options will be available at select locations starting today through Saturday, April 20 — the day before Easter Sunday.
The Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich consists of two breaded and deep-fried cod fillets on a toasted, buttered bun with pickles and a side of tartar sauce. Cheese, lettuce and tomato slices are included on the deluxe version.
Some locations are also offering a 2- or 3-count fish strip option.
Chick-fil-A has been offering the meatless options every Easter season since 2015.
Not every location will have the expanded menu so Chick-fil-A suggests you confirm with your local restaurant that it is offering the fish options.