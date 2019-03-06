Filed Under:DFW News, Hit and Run, McKinney Police, Pedestrian Hit

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian in a shopping center parking lot and then drove away.

Police say the incident happened at around 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 18 at a shopping center near Highway 121 and Custer.

According to police, a black car, possibly an early 2000s Cadillac, was driving through the parking lot when it hit a pedestrian. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Suspect vehicle (McKinney PD/Twitter)

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.547.2825.

