



— A 60-year-old West Texas man is in the county jail after police say he became angry when his vehicle failed a state inspection and shot two people at a mechanic shop.

Arturo Garcia Medina was being held Wednesday in the El Paso County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say he took his vehicle into the Route 66 Auto shop Monday and began arguing with the owner when he received a failing inspection.

Investigators say Medina pulled a weapon and shot the 52-year-old owner in the abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

A 46-year-old employee of the shop was grazed by gunfire.

Officers tracked Medina to his home where he was arrested.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

