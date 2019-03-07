OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) – A warning letter was sent to parents of Sunset High School students in Oak Cliff on Wednesday after a group of men tried to lure two students walking to the main school building from a satellite classroom.

The students were headed to lunch when the group of “unknown individuals” approached them. Someone in the group fired a gunshot into the air and drove away as the students continued walking to campus.

Neither student was injured.

The incident happened as Dallas police continue investigating a nearby string of robberies against middle school students from last week.

Sunset High School principal Claudia Vega said the school is “revisiting transitions between periods and lunch for students who have classes across the street.

Meantime, Dallas police have increased patrols in the area.