IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When Ron Hines broke the lock on a storage unit, he found dirty needles littering the ground and a bag of medical waste piled to the ceiling.

“I was mad. I was actually furious,” Hines said.

He has not been able to reach the customer who rented the unit.

Hines reported the discovery to state and federal agencies only to learn he would be the one cited if the waste wasn’t properly disposed of.

One company’s quote to take care of the mess, Hines said, was $56,000.

“Nobody will do anything criminal to these guys. They let em do this to people and then they make us the villains and we’re responsible for cleaning it up,” said Hines.

CBS 11 went to the home of the man who rented the units but he wasn’t there.

