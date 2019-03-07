  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:DFW News, Irving, medical waste, needle, storage unit, syringe, tceq, Texas, waste disposal

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When Ron Hines broke the lock on a storage unit, he found dirty needles littering the ground and a bag of medical waste piled to the ceiling.

“I was mad.  I was actually furious,” Hines said.

He has not been able to reach the customer who rented the unit.

Hines reported the discovery to state and federal agencies only to learn he would be the one cited if the waste wasn’t properly disposed of.

One company’s quote to take care of the mess, Hines said, was $56,000.

Needles, syringes found in Irving storage unit (CBS 11)

“Nobody will do anything criminal to these guys. They let em do this to people and then they make us the villains and we’re responsible for cleaning it up,” said Hines.

CBS 11 went to the home of the man who rented the units but he wasn’t there.

WATCH ANDREA LUCIA’S FULL REPORT ABOVE

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s