



Audio from a Frisco woman’s desperate call to 911 while trying to break up a dog fight was released today.

Her dog was fighting with two other pitbulls belonging to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“They’ve broken down my fence and they’re in the backyard. They bit off my finger,” the woman says between heavy breaths.

When asked by the 911 operator if she’s inside, she replied, “No, I’m standing outside with a stick pointing … at the dogs.”

Prescott’s dogs escaped his home late last month.

The victim is one of his neighbors.

After the fight Frisco Animal Services seized both of Prescott’s dogs – and put one, a pitbull named Icon, into quarantine.

A hearing later this month will determine if the dog should be classified as a dangerous dog.

The dog will remain at the Collin County Animal Shelter pending the outcome of the hearing.

The Texas Health and Safety Code Sec. 822.041 defines a “dangerous dog” as a dog that:

(A) makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury and occurs in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own; or (B) commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own and those acts cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person.