RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal judge released a developer from custody Friday, one day after he and his wife, a former Richardson Mayor, were convicted of bribery and other charges.

After the verdict was announced Thursday, the judge ordered developer Mark Jordan in handcuffs and locked up for the night out of concern he would try to flee.

But Friday, Judge Amos Mazzant agreed to release Mr. Jordan after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to new conditions for his bond.

Christopher Eason, Assistant U.S. Attorney said, “The odds of him fleeing are much lower now because he has electronic ankle monitoring in place now.”

In addition, Mr. Jordan is paying $50,000 cash, which is a ten percent deposit on a $500,000 appearance bond.

While Mr. Jordan left the courthouse Friday still handcuffed, he was eventually released and allowed to go home. He will also have a curfew and his activities are restricted to the Eastern District of Texas which includes Collin County.

He and his attorneys declined comment.

His wife, the former Richardson Mayor, previously known as Laura Maczka, remained free on bond. She and her lawyers also declined to say anything Friday following a court hearing.

The jury concluded Thursday the former Mayor voted for his apartment project in exchange for sex, cash, vacations, home renovations, and a high-paying job at his firm.

Prosecutors declined to discuss sentencing except the range of penalties the Jordans face. “Which includes restitution, it includes forfeiture, it includes up to 20 years in prison and that’s all we can comment on at this time,” Eason said.

The Jordans also face fines.

The judge hasn’t set a sentencing date yet, but it will likely take place in two to three months.

Jordan’s apartments were built along Central Expressway near Galatyn Parkway and the Prairie Creek and Canyon Creek neighborhoods.

Residents there opposed the project and were angry when the former Mayor supported it after campaigning against apartments.

She served as Mayor between May, 2013 and May, 2015. The apartments were built as part of the Palisades project.

City spokesman Greg Sowell said Friday that of the 1,090 apartments the city approved as part of the project, 575 were actually completed. Of the 101 single family homes permitted for the project, 88 have been completed.

Two million square feet of commercial office space could also be built as part of the project but there hasn’t been a permit for that use. As part of the deal, the developer is eligible to receive a 50 percent break in property taxes from new construction up to $47 million over a 25 year period.

So far, the city said the developer is only eligible to receive $500,000 based on what’s already been built.

But the city hasn’t received any requests for it and hasn’t paid any of it.

