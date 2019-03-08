  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Jennifer Lindgren
FORT WORTH (CSDFW.COM) – Ed McIver Jr. will continue serving probation after he was found to have violated his parole late last year.

McIver was involved in a police pursuit back in March of 2016 that ended in a shootout between his father and officers.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Prosecutors say McIver failed to check in with his probation officer in November.

In a court hearing Friday morning, the judge added an additional punishment to McIver’s probation conditions: 90 days in ISF.

ISF stands for Intermediate Sanction Facility; it’s an alternative lock up.  Judges uses time in ISF as a tool to get offenders back on track.

McIver will also continue with his probation after his release from ISF.

Last year a jury found McIver Jr. guilty of a misdemeanor evading arrest charge. He was the passenger in a vehicle driven by his father back in March of 2016.

The pursuit led to a shootout with police that killed Ed McIver, Sr.  Fort Worth Police Officer Matt Pearce was shot six times, and survived.

