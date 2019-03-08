  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:bullets, Crime, Death, DFW News, gun violence

TOMBALL, Texas (AP) — A suburban Houston man is dead and his wife and a son are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after what police and the family said was a bloody rampage by the father.

Neighbors say Kathy and Chris Jacobson fled the family home in Tomball bleeding from their gunshot wounds inflicted by Jeril Jacobson about 10 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, tactical squad officers knew Jeril Jacobson was still inside and surrounded the house before finding Jacobson dead in the front yard.

Another son, James Jacobson, said he was preparing for work about 3 a.m. Friday when he saw Facebook postings of gunfire heard coming from his parents’ home. He hastened to the scene, only to learn what had happened. He said his father had a history of depression and family conflict.

