DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Big Tex has a new pair of boots. The State Fair of Texas has announced the winner of the 2019 boot design contest after going through more than 250 entries.

The winner was Katie Sauceda of Keller for her boot design that’s a tribute to the Lone Star State. The Texas flag, the Alamo and a longhorn are all on display on the boots.

2019 State Fair of Texas boot design contest winner (Credit: State Fair of Texas)

The fair said the 10 finalists of the contest were judged on creativity, representation of Texas pride and design for Big Tex. The ages of all the submissions ranged from four to 75.

Sauceda will now able to work with the fair and Lucchese to finishing making the boots.

The 2019 State Fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 28.

