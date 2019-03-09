  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Linebacker Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and linebacker Sean Lee have agreed on a restructured contract to have the veteran stay with the team for the 2019 season, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports.

The upcoming season marks Lee’s ninth season in the NFL, all with the Cowboys. After speculation on the linebacker’s future, he announced he would be returning in 2019.

According to the contract terms as reported by Rapoport, the veteran will earn $3.5 million as his base, but he will be able to earn up to $7 million with incentives, which was his original salary.

Lee has proven to be a leader in the Cowboys defense during his career. However, injuries have plagued the now 32-year-old that have sidelined him over recent seasons.

Last season, the Cowboys were able to keep their high-powered defense despite Lee’s recent injury with the emergence of rookie Leighton Vander Esch and second-year player Jaylon Smith.

