TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two men have died after their pickup truck collided head-on with a charter bus carrying East Texas students returning from Florida, police say.

According to Tyler police, five occupants of the bus — the driver, two other adults and two students — were taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the head-on crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say witness accounts indicate the eastbound truck veered into the westbound lane, striking the bus, which went off the roadway.

Police say 32 people were on the bus, including six adults and 25 students. The students from The Brook Hill School near Tyler were returning from Orlando. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The pickup’s driver was identified as 22-year-old Jeffrey Dalton Aynesworth of Rusk. The passenger was 24-year-old Payton Joseph Raymond of Flint.

Rod Fletcher, head of The Brook Hill School, released a statement, saying “Moments like this remind us how precious life is. We are thankful that our students, faculty and families are able to return to their loved ones without any life-threatening injuries. At the same time, we are deeply saddened over the lives lost in the accident this morning. Our entire Brook Hill community remains in prayer for their friends and families during this time of grief. We are grateful for the love and prayers from our Brook Hill family and the East Texas community for all those affected by the accident.”

