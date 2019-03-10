University of Texas at Austin President BIll Powers in 2015. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bill Powers, who was president of the University of Texas at Austin from 2006 to 2015 and a member of the law school faculty for more than 40 years, has died at the age of 72.

The university said Powers died Sunday in Austin of complications from a fall several months earlier and oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, a rare adult-onset muscle disorder.

“Bill was an eloquent and fierce champion for UT students, faculty and staff,” Current UT Austin President Greg Fenves said

Powers, who served as dean of the law school for six years, taught courses in torts and a freshman philosophy seminar.

The school said Powers’ accomplishments included overseeing the successful completion of a $3 billion capital campaign. He also presided over the completion or construction of 13 major buildings on campus.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)