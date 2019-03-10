



March is National Nutrition Month. Do you know what it means to eat healthy?

MyPlate offers ideas and tips to help you create a healthier eating style that meets your individual needs and improves your health.

Segment 1:

Segment 2:

Eating a healthy, balanced diet is important for all kids to maintain their overall health. However, children need different amounts of specific nutrients at different ages. Learn more from one of the largest pediatric nutrition teams in Texas, the dietitians at Children’s Health.

Segment 3:

Segment 4: