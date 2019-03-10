



The cleanup continues for a Mesquite neighborhood after an EF-0 tornado tore through the area early Saturday morning.

CBS 11 drone video showed the significant damage left behind by the tornado, which had winds up to 85 miles per hour. Residents in the neighborhood on Allen Drive suffered damaged roofs and fences while the severe storm destroyed one home, making it uninhabitable.

Tiffany Thomas’ home was the one destroyed, and she described the event as it unfolded in the early morning hours.

“About 7:55, we heard the rain, couple of minutes later we heard hail. And the next thing I heard was like a big boom. Sounded like a bomb went off. All the windows in the back of the house busted,” she said.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado hit the area of Allen Drive at Cedar Crest and then tracked east over I-635 and south Belt Line Road before lifting in the area of Wilkinson and Paza.

Billy Lane told CBS 11 he’s lived in the area since 1989 and was out Sunday cleaning up the damage to his fence.

“I thank God that nobody got hurt, really, you know. It’s all we can pray for. Hope it don’t happen again. But it can happen to you at any time,” he said.

Less than a block away, Emmanuel Pentecostal Church also suffered extensive damage, forcing officials to cancel Sunday services in the sanctuary.