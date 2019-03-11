Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the child’s age as 2-months-old.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Before sunrise Fort Worth firefighters were sent out on an “unconscious person” call involving a six-month-old child.

It was just before 6:00 a.m. when first-responders went to the house in the 2400 block of Shalon Avenue, near Norma Street.

When firefighters arrived a mother said she was in the bath with a 6-month-old male twin when she fell asleep. The woman said when she woke up the baby was under water and unresponsive.

The baby boy was taken by ambulance to Cook Children’s Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating and Child Protective Services has been notified. The other twin child was not harmed and is being looked after by an officer.

