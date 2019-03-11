  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:chain reaction, deadly accident, deadly car crash, DFW News, dwi, DWI crash, Fatal Crash, Mockingbird Lane, multi-car accident, multiple vehicle accident, North Central Expressway


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Eight cars were involved in a chain reaction crash on North Central Expressway that killed one person and injured several others.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Central Expressway, near East Mockingbird Lane.

The accidents sent vehicles spinning out of control, crashing into retaining walls and each other.

The victim, who has not been identified, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the passenger seat of a car when it crashed. The person was taken to Baylor Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver of that car was also injured, but after being taken to a local hospital was arrested on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Central Expressway was closed for more than five hours as the injured were attended to and police investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s