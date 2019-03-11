



– Eight cars were involved in a chain reaction crash on North Central Expressway that killed one person and injured several others.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Central Expressway, near East Mockingbird Lane.

The accidents sent vehicles spinning out of control, crashing into retaining walls and each other.

The victim, who has not been identified, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the passenger seat of a car when it crashed. The person was taken to Baylor Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver of that car was also injured, but after being taken to a local hospital was arrested on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Central Expressway was closed for more than five hours as the injured were attended to and police investigated.