(CBS 11) – Tracey Ullman (born December 30, 1959 in England) is known for her on-screen work in theatrical movies and television, in both the UK and the U.S. Yet she is definitely much more than that!

Along with those talents, she is a successful comedian, singer, dancer, producer/director, author and executive. Her TV credits include her self-named “Tracey Ullman Show” airing on the FOX Television Network from 1987-1990 (which gave birth to “The Simpsons” within her show). She has appeared in more than 20 movies and numerous stage credits. She has won seven Emmys and has been nominated twenty four times. She is one of the wealthiest British actors today.

My first recollection of her goes back to the spring of 1984 when she first charted on the American Billboard Top 40.

“They Don’t Know” was originally written, recorded, and released in 1979 by Kirsty MacColl. Ullman recorded it four years later in September 1983. It was a top ten hit for her by the spring of 1984 in the U.S. and was #1 in Ireland, Norway, and #2 on the UK Singles chart. Produced by Peter Collins and running 3:00 on the MCA Records label, the lyrics go like this:

You’ve been around for such a long time now

Oh

Maybe I could leave you but I don’t know how

And why should I be lonely ev’ry night

When I can be with you

Oh yes

You make it right

And I don’t listen to the guys who say that you’re bad for me

And I should turn you away

‘Cause they don’t know about us

And they’ve never heard of love

You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 80s On 8 with Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter, and Mark Goodman.