Filed Under:boxer, Boxing, boxing champion, Boxing Ring, Freeda Forman, Freeda George Forman, George Forman, Harris County, Heavyweight Boxing, heavyweight champion, Humble, Texas News


HUMBLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman, has died at a home in suburban Houston. She was 42.

Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, looks on during a March 2000 press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

The Harris County sheriff’s office said Monday that emergency crews found her Friday. The sheriff’s office says its investigators also responded and preliminary indications were that her death was a suicide, but the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination.

Foreman tweeted Sunday night: “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.” He said when she told him she wanted to box he told her to get a degree first, and she did.

Freeda Foreman fought professionally briefly and ended with a 5-1 record. Her career spanned 17 months in 2000-01.

George Foreman was a heavyweight boxing champion in the 1970s and 1990s and later gained fame as the spokesman for the George Foreman Grill.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s