



— Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman, has died at a home in suburban Houston. She was 42.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said Monday that emergency crews found her Friday. The sheriff’s office says its investigators also responded and preliminary indications were that her death was a suicide, but the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination.

Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019

Foreman tweeted Sunday night: “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.” He said when she told him she wanted to box he told her to get a degree first, and she did.

Freeda Foreman fought professionally briefly and ended with a 5-1 record. Her career spanned 17 months in 2000-01.

George Foreman was a heavyweight boxing champion in the 1970s and 1990s and later gained fame as the spokesman for the George Foreman Grill.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)