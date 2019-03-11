



DART is eliminating its free D-Link bus service on March 25, but there will be something new in its place.

Customers will be able to get rides on-demand for $1 per trip through GoLink.

That service is available through the GoPass app.

Rides will be provided through downtown to various entertainment areas including the West End, Perot Museum, Klyde Warren Park, the Arts District, the Dallas Farmer’s Market, Deep Ellum and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Rides will be offered seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Customers can download DART’s free GoPass app from the App Store or Google Play, select ‘Plan’ within the app and enter their location and destination.

GoLink will appear as a choice if available in that area.

Customers with the app can also purchase their ticket. Customers without a smartphone can still book a trip by calling 214-452-1827 at least 30 minutes in advance Monday through Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.