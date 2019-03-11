  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have identified the man they said killed three young men in a hit-and-run crash while they were changing a flat tire along LBJ Freeway early Sunday morning.

Jesus Chavarria-Vasquez, 32, is wanted in the crime.

Jesus Chavarria-Vasquez

He was driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the time. 

The suspect’s truck was damaged and he left the scene of the crash, leaving his injured 12-year-old son there.

The three people pronounced deceased at the scene were Hieu Minh Doan, 22,  David Nguyean, 23, and Christopher Pham, 23.

Family Mourns Death Of Son, 2 Others In Hit-And-Run Crash On LBJ Freeway

Police said Chavarria-Vasquez also has a black 2008 Cadillac, Texas Tag JZS0584 and may also be driving a white work van (unknown make and model).

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or suspect Jesus Chavarria-Vasquez, can contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Jackson at (214) 671-0009.

