WEATHERDENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS| Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Army Corps of Engineers, Atmos, Atmos Energy, deadly gas explosion, DFW News, Gas Explosion, Gas leak, home explosion, Linda “Michellita” Rogers, Linda Rogers, natural gas explosion, natural gas leak, NTSB, Soil, soil testing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today, investigators could get one step closer to determining what caused a gas leak that led to an explosion that killed a child in northwest Dallas last year.

As officials with the Army Corps of Engineers and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to investigate how the blast happened, soil samples will be collected in the alley and around the neighborhood where 12-year-old Linda “Michellita” Rogers died.

The first NTSB report a year ago included information about three sections of natural gas pipelines that failed a pressure test.

The soil samples gathered Tuesday will help the NTSB determine what – if any – impact soil conditions had on those gas leaks.

The explosion at the Rogers home rocked the neighborhood last winter.

Atmos Energy, the natural gas company, has blamed the leaks on heavy rainfall, shifting soil and aging steel pipes.

Homeowners in the neighborhood say they had reported gas leaks for nearly two months before the deadly blast happened.

Two homes caught fire, including the one where Kaylee Gonzalez’s family lived. Her home is now being torn down.

“I was very angry because [the explosion] had been days after ours. I think Atmos should have warned people, taken them out of the house and stuff,” she says.

Atmos says it is cooperating with the investigation.

The NTSB should have its final report on the incident by April 30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s