DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today, investigators could get one step closer to determining what caused a gas leak that led to an explosion that killed a child in northwest Dallas last year.

As officials with the Army Corps of Engineers and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to investigate how the blast happened, soil samples will be collected in the alley and around the neighborhood where 12-year-old Linda “Michellita” Rogers died.

The first NTSB report a year ago included information about three sections of natural gas pipelines that failed a pressure test.

The soil samples gathered Tuesday will help the NTSB determine what – if any – impact soil conditions had on those gas leaks.

The explosion at the Rogers home rocked the neighborhood last winter.

Atmos Energy, the natural gas company, has blamed the leaks on heavy rainfall, shifting soil and aging steel pipes.

Homeowners in the neighborhood say they had reported gas leaks for nearly two months before the deadly blast happened.

Two homes caught fire, including the one where Kaylee Gonzalez’s family lived. Her home is now being torn down.

“I was very angry because [the explosion] had been days after ours. I think Atmos should have warned people, taken them out of the house and stuff,” she says.

Atmos says it is cooperating with the investigation.

The NTSB should have its final report on the incident by April 30.