DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver is being charged with manslaughter for hitting two men in the parking garage At NorthPark Center in Dallas, killing one of them.

Dallas Police said it happened Monday night around 10:00 p.m., an hour after the mall closed.

Police said the driver, 28, was speeding when he hit the pedestrians.

The one who survived was knocked over a wall and fell from the second story to the first.

He and the driver were taken to the hospital.

So far, police have not released the names of those involved.

NorthPark Center released the following statement on the matter.

“There was a tragic incident late last night in a parking garage. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the victims and their families. We will continue to work with Dallas Police to further their investigation.”

