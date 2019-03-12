FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters are on scene of an explosion at an apartment complex in southwest Fort Worth.

The blast happened just before 5:00 a.m. at the Mirador Apartments, located on Monte Vista Lane, just south of Interstate-20.

Once at the scene firefighter realized the blast was a confined incident. “When crews arrived on scene they did find an explosion had occurred secondary to paint vapors,” explained Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Mike Drivdahl. “We do have investigators on scene, investigating what exactly the ignition cause was. But this does appear to be an isolated incident to one apartment.”

One person, an adult male with what officials call “significant burns”, was taken by MedStar Ambulance to the Parkland Hospital Burn Center in Dallas. A CareFlite helicopter was initially called to transport the victim but couldn’t fly because of the dense fog.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s, is in serious condition.

Investigators are still determining the extent of the damage at the complex, but the windows of at least one unit appeared to have been blown out and another unit was damaged by water to put out the fire.

