WEATHERDENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS| Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Acura, Air Bag, air bag inflator, air bag recall, Air Bag Recalls, Airbag, airbag inflator, Airbag Recall, Auto Recall, Car Recall, DFW News, Honda, Honda Odyssey, lawsuit, Takata air bag, Takata airbag
(credit: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Honda is recalling about 1.2 million vehicles in North and Central America because their Takata air bag inflators can explode and send shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The recall covers many Honda and Acura models from 2001 through 2016.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to inflate air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide because of the defect.

The inflators covered by this recall were used as replacement parts in recalls that began in 2014. They contained a moisture-absorbing chemical and previously were believed to be safe.

The January explosion injured the arm of a person driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey.

Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler recalled more than 1.6 million vehicles worldwide to replace Takata front passenger air bag inflators.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s