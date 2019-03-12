DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A rude awakening for thousands of homeowners.

A “mechanical malfunction” is being blamed for sirens sounding in southern Dallas County overnight, but DeSoto city leaders are declining to speculate on whether that malfunction was manmade.

“It is alarming, especially in the middle of the night,” said Carol Lange of DeSoto.

The outdoor warning sirens started going off around 2:00 a.m. and blared for about 40 minutes before crews were able to shut them down.

DeSoto city spokesperson told CBS 11 the system was checked just last week and there were no problems, until now.

“I opened the front door… didn’t look that bad,” said Tom Lange. “Then I called the non-emergency number and they said the sirens were malfunctioning.”

The sirens also sounded in nearby Lancaster, another false alarm. Allison Taylor said she was awakened in Red Oak.

“I’ve been up since 2 this morning,” she said. “I did not go to sleep. I had to be up and at it for work.”

And this time she couldn’t blame her 5-month-old.

Two years ago, Dallas’ sirens were triggered by hackers. For now, southern sector leaders say they simply don’t know.

“I thought it was real, yeah… thought it was real,” said Taylor.

DeSoto staffers quickly took to social media to sound the all clear. Those who had registered for the city’s alert system also got a phone call.

“You prepare. You think that it’s in the neighborhood,” said Taylor. “You’re trying to get up and get things going, and that wasn’t the case this morning. So yeah, caught me off guard.”

She and others want answers and a nap.

“I’m on my way home, now and taking a nap!” Taylor added with a hearty laugh. “Yes, bedtime coming early!”