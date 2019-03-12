



— A 27-year-old convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List has been captured in Kansas.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday say Billy Don Urango was caught in Wichita on February 26. Investigators say Urango was wanted for violating parole and failure to register as a sex offender.

Records show Urango has a 2010 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact in a Grayson County incident involving an 11-year-old boy.

Urango was released on parole in June of 2016 and was living at a halfway house in Dallas before he disappeared a year later.

DPS says a $5,000 reward will be paid to the tipster who provided information that lead to Urango’s arrest.

