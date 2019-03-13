FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was hit in the head by falling debris at a construction site in Fort Worth last week.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Nicholas Peralta of Lewisville.

The incident happened on March 8 at around 8:40 a.m. at a construction site near east Loop 820 and Randol Mill Road. Officials said a man had been hit by debris that fell from a crane in the area.

Peralta was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Tuesday just after 12:20 a.m. for blunt force trauma to his head.

His death was ruled accidental by the medical examiner.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently looking into the incident and will not release any more information until its investigation is complete.