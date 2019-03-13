Filed Under:blunt force trauma, construction accident, Crane Incident, DFW News, Falling Debris, Fort Worth, MedStar, Nicholas Peralta, Randol Mill Road

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was hit in the head by falling debris at a construction site in Fort Worth last week.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Nicholas Peralta of Lewisville.

The incident happened on March 8 at around 8:40 a.m. at a construction site near east Loop 820 and Randol Mill Road. Officials said a man had been hit by debris that fell from a crane in the area.

Peralta was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Tuesday just after 12:20 a.m. for blunt force trauma to his head.

His death was ruled accidental by the medical examiner.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently looking into the incident and will not release any more information until its investigation is complete.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s