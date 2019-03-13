(CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS/AP) – A player the Dallas Cowboys and Cowboys fans have been coveting for more than a year, is no longer available.

The Baltimore Ravens signed former Seattle safety Earl Thomas during the NFL’s free agent frenzy this week.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has confirmed that Earl Thomas and the Ravens have agreed to terms on a four-year, $55 million deal.

According to ESPN.com, the safety’s deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money at signing with $22 million of that being paid out over the first nine months of the contract.

Thomas, who played for the University of Texas before nine years in the NFL with the Seahawks is expected to replace free safety Eric Weddle, who was released last week and signed with the Rams.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)