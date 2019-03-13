FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the dogs belonging to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott that bit a neighbor last month has been banned from the city of Frisco.

The dog, Icon, had been in the custody of the Collin County Animal Shelter since the bite.

A dangerous dog hearing originally scheduled for March 20 was cancelled in the wake of the agreement that Prescott can have his dog back, but it can’t live in Frisco.

No word on what Prescott’s plan is for the dog.

Read the municipal order on the matter here:

A hearing for the two animal “at large” citations has yet to be scheduled.