Filed Under:737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9, air safety, air travel, Airlines, American Airlines, Boeing, FAA, plane crashes, planes grounded, President Donald Trump, Southwest Airlines


WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – President Trump announced Wednesday that all Boeing 737 MAX planes will be grounded “effective immediately,” following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash that left Americans among the casualties.

All planes now in the air will reach their destination and then be grounded, the president said as he made the announcement during a White House meeting on drugs at the southern border. Mr. Trump claimed the decision was made after new information came to light, and federal aviation officials and Boeing leadership agreed with the move.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 enroute from Tampa prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The FAA also issued a statement saying it was grounding all Boeing 737 MAX airplanes operated by airlines in the U.S. which consist of American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

FAA statement on grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes in U.S.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines released the following statement on the matter Wednesday afternoon”

Southwest is aware of media reports stating that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet will be grounded in the United States. We are currently seeking confirmation and additional guidance from the FAA and will respond accordingly in the interest of aviation safety. Once we learn more, media updates from Southwest will be posted on swamedia.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s