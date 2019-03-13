



– President Trump announced Wednesday that all Boeing 737 MAX planes will be grounded “effective immediately,” following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash that left Americans among the casualties.

All planes now in the air will reach their destination and then be grounded, the president said as he made the announcement during a White House meeting on drugs at the southern border. Mr. Trump claimed the decision was made after new information came to light, and federal aviation officials and Boeing leadership agreed with the move.

The FAA also issued a statement saying it was grounding all Boeing 737 MAX airplanes operated by airlines in the U.S. which consist of American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines released the following statement on the matter Wednesday afternoon”

Southwest is aware of media reports stating that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet will be grounded in the United States. We are currently seeking confirmation and additional guidance from the FAA and will respond accordingly in the interest of aviation safety. Once we learn more, media updates from Southwest will be posted on swamedia.com.