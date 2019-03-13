



– Sundance Square Movie Nights return this summer featuring seven movies celebrating current releases with entertaining animation, drama, fantasy and comedy.

Returning for the 12th year, Sundance Square begins the free movie series on Thursday evenings in the plaza in downtown Fort Worth, June 6 continuing through July 25.

All shows will begin approximately at 8:30 p.m.

Sundance Square’s digital screen “offers guests a dynamic sight and sound for the best outside movie experience,” according to a Sundance Square news release Wednesday.

Sundance Square’s 2019 Movie Night schedule includes:

June 6 – Secret Life of Pets (2016); rated PG

June 13 – Black Panther (2018); rated PG-13

June 20 – Mary Poppins Returns (2018); rated PG

June 27 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018); rated PG

July 11 – Crazy Rich Asians (2018); rated PG-13

July 18 – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018); rated PG

July 25 – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018); rated PG-13

Moviegoers are invited to bring blankets or chairs for seating in the plaza.

Beverages will be available for purchase in the plaza during the movies and restaurants will be open throughout the evening.

Coolers and outside food or drink are not permitted, and Sundance Square Plaza is smoke-free.

Parking is always free weekdays after 5 p.m. in Sundance Square's parking garages.

For more information about movie nights,