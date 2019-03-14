DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An apartment complex employee in Northeast Dallas was shot and killed Thursday afternoon during a robbery.

Dallas Police said around 3:00 p.m., the victim pulled into his parking spot at The Vineyards Apartments at 12111 Audelia Road near Forest Lane.

Police said he got out of his vehicle, two men walked up to him demanding his things.

Police said a struggled ensued and one of the suspects shot and killed the man.

The suspects remains at large.

This is a developing story.