NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of its raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the notice saying the contamination risk was discovered while investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund illnesses involving five people from two states.

The most common symptoms of salmonella poisoning are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and a fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product.

The recalled products include several Butterball-branded ground turkey packages, as well as store brands for Kroger and Food Lion were distributed nationwide.

All of the potentially contaminated turkey was produced on July 7, 2018, and have the establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall includes the following products —

48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557

48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93% lean/7% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556

16-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546

16-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93% lean/7% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561

48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Kroger Ground Turkey Fresh (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993

48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Food Lion 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings, with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294

Since the products were produced nine months ago it’s unlikely they will still be in retail grocery stores. Anyone who has any of the recalled turkey products in their freezer should throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Customers with questions can contact Butterball at 800-288-8372.