DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police and SWAT are responding to a barricaded person call at a residence where shots were reportedly fired. The Katy Trail, which is near the scene, has been closed off as police continue investigating the reported incident.

Authorities are at the scene in the 4200 block of Buena Vista Street where police received calls from neighbors about shots being heard from a residence.

Dallas police has the Katy Trail shut down between mile marker 117 and Fitzhugh due to an active situation. Please stay clear of the area. That is also the information we have now. — Katy Trail (@KatyTrail) March 14, 2019

The Katy Trail tweeted that the area between mile marker 117 and Fitzhugh has been closed off during the active investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.