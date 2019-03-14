Filed Under:barricaded person, dallas police, DFW News, katy trail, SWAT
(Credit: Erin Jones/Twitter)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police and SWAT are responding to a barricaded person call at a residence where shots were reportedly fired. The Katy Trail, which is near the scene, has been closed off as police continue investigating the reported incident.

Authorities are at the scene in the 4200 block of Buena Vista Street where police received calls from neighbors about shots being heard from a residence.

The Katy Trail tweeted that the area between mile marker 117 and Fitzhugh has been closed off during the active investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

