(CBS 11) – Collaborations between performing artists isn’t new. It goes back all the way back to the start of recorded music with duo’s such as Bing Crosby & Rosemary Clooney, Brooke Benton and Dinah Washington, and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

The collaboration of Sam Smith and former Fifth Harmony member Normani is definitely a winning combination.

Smith (born Samuel Frederick Smith on May 19, 1992) has been a successful pop singer since 2012 when he was featured on the single “Latch”. Most people around the world know him for his international hit, “Stay With Me.”

Normani (born Normani Kordei Hamilton on May 31, 1996) went out on her own recently after Fifth Harmony went on hiatus and hit the pop charts in 2018 with the pop song collaboration “Love Lies” with Khalid. She is scheduled to release a debut solo album this year.

Smith and Normani perform an excellent collaboration on the song entitled “Dancing With A Stranger.” It was released on January 11, 2019. Written by Smith, Jimmy Napes, Mikkel S. Eriksen, Tor Hermansen, and Normani Kordei, produced by Stargate, Jimmy Napes, Tim Blacksmith, and Danny D, running 2:50 on the Capitol Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Hmm, hmm

I don’t wanna be alone tonight

It’s pretty clear that I’m not over you

I’m still thinking ’bout the things you do

So I don’t want to be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

Can you light the fire?

I need somebody who can take control

I know exactly what I need to do

‘Cause I don’t wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

Look what you made me do, I’m with somebody new

Ooh, baby, baby, I’m dancing with a stranger

Look what you made me do, I’m with somebody new

Ooh, baby, baby, I’m dancing with a stranger

Dancing with a stranger

This song is just beautiful….hands down. It is currently #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gaining ground each week. It has hit #1 in Iceland and Mexico in a little over 2 months since release.

You can hear this song on great radio stations like WHTZ-FM/Newark-New York, KIIS-FM/Los Angeles, KHKS-FM/Denton-Dallas-Fort Worth and SIRIUS XM Hits 1 on the Morning Mashup and with Spyder Harrison.