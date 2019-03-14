  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife.

North Richland Hills Police said they were called to a home in the 7700 block Amy Ln. just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday March 11, regarding an undetermined death.

During the investigation, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner relayed findings that indicated this was not a natural death.

On the same day, Victor L. Baxter, 58 was arrested on unrelated charges, but after further investigation, he was charged with the murder of Mary Baxter, 40.

Victor L. Baxter

He is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $350,000.

Police have not said how Mary died or what the motive might have been.

The investigation is still ongoing.

