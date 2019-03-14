



– No it’s not the day in January that has everyone rushing out for things filled with fruit or topped with creme or tomato sauce and cheese… today is Pi Day, the annual celebration that has 3.14159265358979 going on, and on, and on.

Pi Day is celebrated every March 14 (yes, on 3-14), to celebrate both the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and the birthday of Albert Einstein.

Pi (Greek letter “π”) has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point and will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern.

But I guess a day for all things math and numbers wasn’t necessarily appealing to everyone so there are a number of eateries offering Pi or pie related specials today. Below are just of few of the places where you can get Pi Day deals —

7-Eleven – Order a whole pizza via 7-Eleven’s 7NOW for $3.14. (delivery charges will apply). In-store 7Rewards members can get a 50-cent slice of pizza.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Customers dining in can get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Boston Market – Anyone using a Pi Day coupon available online will get a free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink.

California Pizza Kitchen – Get a slice of key lime pie for $3.14, while supplies last, for those dining in.

Cantina Laredo – Take $3.14 off a Mexican Apple Pie.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen – Order a homemade chicken pot pie and get another to take home (and bake yourself) for free.

Cici’s – For those dining in, who bring a coupon available online, you can get an adult buffet for $3.14 with the purchase of an adult buffet and large drink.

Kroger – The grocery store chain is offering select fruit-filled pies — including apple, cherry, peach and pumpkin — for just $3.14.

Pie Five Pizza – Get an individual signature pizza for $3.14. (Toppings can’t be modified, offer is valid in-store only and there’s a limit of one pizza per person. There’s also an additional charge for cauliflower crust, gluten-free crust and vegan cheese.)

Pizza Inn – New and existing rewards club members can buy a Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $3.14.

Schlotzsky’s – While the casual-food chain isn’t offering a discount off their pizzas, they are celebrating National Potato Chip Day (which is also today) and giving away a free bag of potato chips with an entrée purchase.

Whole Foods Market – Get $3.14 off the regular price of any large bakery pie. (Varieties vary by region. While supplies last.)