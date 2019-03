SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southlake police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning on Highway 114.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 114 and Dove Road.

According to police, the officer was the only person involved when his motorcycle crashed.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of crash in under investigation.