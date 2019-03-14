HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man and woman from Houston have been released on bond after they made individual court appearances on charges they were part of a nationwide college admissions scheme.

Sixty-two-year-old Martin Fox and 44-year-old Niki Williams each is charged with racketeering conspiracy.

Fox, the president of a private tennis academy, was released on a $50,000 bond. Williams, a college test administrator, was released on a $20,000 bond. Both were in court Tuesday.

They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston later this month.

Prosecutors say coaches, including the head of the tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin, Hollywood stars, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, and others took bribes from wealthy parents angling to get their children into top schools by portraying them as recruited athletes.

An attorney for Fox says his client is not commenting on the charges. A phone listing for Williams did not accept messages.

