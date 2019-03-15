



– A series of coordinated attacks at two mosques in New Zealand has left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said 41 people were killed at one mosque and seven at the other. An additional person died at the hospital.

A man in his late 20s has been charged with murder. One of the people in custody was apprehended at the scene with a firearm, but Bush said that person “may have had nothing to do with this incident.” Officials are still working out the involvement of the other two people in custody.

