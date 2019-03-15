



– John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth has terminated thyssenkrupp as its elevator service provider, effective May 14.

The elevator service company confirmed that in an email to CBS 11 on Friday.

“It’s important to understand that, until recently, both sides had been happy with this relationship since thyssenkrupp took over the service contract in 2014,” thyssenkrupp Communications Specialist Dennis Van Milligen said in the email. “In 2017, JPS Hospital reiterated its happiness with our service support by extending its contract with us, which is in alignment with its third-party’s positive review of thyssenkrupp’s work. We are now ready to assist its new elevator service provider in any way that we can to ensure a smooth and seamless transition as we remain committed to the safety of those that rely on the elevators at JPS Hospital.”

A hospital elevator seriously injured nurse Carren Stratford, 56, in January.

Documents obtained by CBS 11 showed a long history of problems with the elevators at Fort Worth’s taxpayer-funded hospital.

“Passenger being crushed by elevator between 10th and 11th floor,” the document states.

The nurse was on elevator 29, one of over 40 elevators at JPS’ main campus in Fort Worth’s Medical District.

In the days after the horrific incident, JPS publicly blamed the elevator company, Thyssenkrupp.

Documents show elevator 29, the elevator Stratford was injured in, trapped people at least five other times in the past 12 months. Service records note it was inspected for several days in May and August of 2018 after several people were trapped.

Aside from elevator 29, other elevators at JPS were riddled with problems, from violently shaking, to doors opening while the elevators were moving.

The records show at least 51 other times when people were trapped in JPS elevators.

Some of those elevators were installed as far back as 1980. Most have had alterations to them in recent years.

