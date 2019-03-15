(CBSDFW.COM) – Police departments throughout North Texas are increasing security at mosques following a terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand that left at least 49 people dead and dozens injured.

The deadly mass shooting has hit home in North Texas as police are taking extra precautions in order to help a heartbroken community feel safer.

In Plano, police have added extra patrol units at mosques across the city to provide a sense of relief for people attending services. The department said it has not received any threats to the mosques or the Muslim community.

Police in Frisco and Carrollton also confirmed they will be giving extra attention to mosques and will be working with the community to address any concerns.

Fort Worth police and Southlake DPS said they will be increasing patrols as necessary.

Richardson police will look to keep the community feel safer by working with the local mosque of the Islamic Association of North Texas.

“We have open lines of communication and a good working relationship with its leaders. We will continue our partnership to make everyone feel safe and welcomed. In instances like this we will certainly provide a more visual presence in addition to other measures that may be taken should the need arise,” said Kevin Perlich of the Richardson Police Department.

The Islamic Association of North Texas released a statement on Facebook about the attacks: