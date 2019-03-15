  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth Fire Department, MedStar, Unity Church of Fort Worth, Vehicle Into Building

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A pickup truck driver was rushed to the hospital after slamming into the Unity Church of Fort Worth on Kimberly Ln. Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m.

MedStar got to the scene first and requested Fort Worth firefighters for an extrication.

Pickup crashes into building in Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

That driver is in critical condition according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Preliminarily investigators said the pickup crashing into the building appears to be an accident.

A rescue team remains on the scene so when truck is pulled out they will make sure everyone around is safe and the building doesn’t collapse.

Pickup crashes into building in Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s