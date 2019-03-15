FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A pickup truck driver was rushed to the hospital after slamming into the Unity Church of Fort Worth on Kimberly Ln. Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m.

MedStar got to the scene first and requested Fort Worth firefighters for an extrication.

That driver is in critical condition according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Preliminarily investigators said the pickup crashing into the building appears to be an accident.

A rescue team remains on the scene so when truck is pulled out they will make sure everyone around is safe and the building doesn’t collapse.