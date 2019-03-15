DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase from Garland into Dallas. The pursuit ended in a crash near Haskell and Bryan Streets.

Garland police say it was around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when officers tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Ram truck for a traffic violation along Pendleton Drive.

Not only did the driver of the truck, later identified as Roger Avalos, not stop but took off with officers blaring lights and sirens in pursuit behind him.

The driver led officers from Garland into Dallas and eventually crashed into an SUV after running a red light. The impact flipped the Dodge Ram onto its side. Both Avalos and the driver of the SUV received minor injuries.

Avalos was arrested after being taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the Dodge Ram he was driving had been reported stolen out of Mesquite.

The 28-year-old is being held in the Garland Jail on a number of charges including Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest.