FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An assistant dean at Texas Christian University was killed in a crash early Sunday morning caused by a suspected drunk driver, police say.

According to police, Jamie Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when another vehicle crashed into her from behind. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say Cristen Hamilton was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, but she could face additional charges.

TCU said Dulle was the assistant dean of campus life at the school. In a statement, the school said: