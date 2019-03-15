FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An assistant dean at Texas Christian University was killed in a crash early Sunday morning caused by a suspected drunk driver, police say.
According to police, Jamie Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when another vehicle crashed into her from behind. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Police say Cristen Hamilton was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, but she could face additional charges.
TCU said Dulle was the assistant dean of campus life at the school. In a statement, the school said:
“Texas Christian University is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Jamie Dulle, assistant dean of Campus Life. We send our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to her family in this difficult time. Counselors and university ministers stand ready to assist faculty, staff and students who need support in the days and weeks ahead.”