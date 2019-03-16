DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old boy was injured in Dallas after a bullet flew into his home and grazed him on the side of his head, police said. The gunshot appeared to have come from a neighbor who was confronting suspects breaking into his vehicle.

Police responded to the shooting call just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Appaloosa.

Investigators learned that a homeowner was confronting suspects who were apparently breaking into his vehicle, and he fired multiple rounds at them.

Police said one of the gunshots ricocheted off the ground and went into a neighboring home through a second-floor window. The bullet grazed a 14-year-old boy inside the home in the side of his head.

The boy was taken to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

The homeowner faces a charge of deadly conduct and may face other charges.