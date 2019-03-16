  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:30 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCollege Basketball
    7:00 PMOne Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque du Soleil
    8:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Appaloosa Drive, dallas police, deadly conduct, DFW News, Shooting, teen injured
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old boy was injured in Dallas after a bullet flew into his home and grazed him on the side of his head, police said. The gunshot appeared to have come from a neighbor who was confronting suspects breaking into his vehicle.

Police responded to the shooting call just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Appaloosa.

Investigators learned that a homeowner was confronting suspects who were apparently breaking into his vehicle, and he fired multiple rounds at them.

Police said one of the gunshots ricocheted off the ground and went into a neighboring home through a second-floor window. The bullet grazed a 14-year-old boy inside the home in the side of his head.

The boy was taken to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

The homeowner faces a charge of deadly conduct and may face other charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s