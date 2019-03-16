  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Police, DFW News, Highway 287, horse rescue, Horse Trailer, horses, Trailer Accident
Two horses were rescued after their trailer overturned on a highway in Arlington. (Credit: Arlington Fire Department/Twitter)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two horses were rescued and suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon after a trailer they were in overturned on a highway in Arlington, officials said.

The incident happened on southbound U.S. 287 near Russell Curry Road. Police closed the highway as they worked on the accident.

A trailer carrying the horses overturned onto a grassy area along the highway, trapping them inside.

Video from a Texas Department of Transportation camera showed multiple witnesses at the scene appearing to help rescue the horses.

The Arlington Fire Department tweeted the horses were successfully rescued and that they had minor injuries.

It is currently unknown what caused the trailer to overturn. The driver with the trailer was not injured.

