DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was an outpouring of support in Dallas on Saturday as community members and faith leaders stood in solidarity to remember the victims of the deadly terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

At Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, the heartbroken community had one message: “Hate has no home here.”

Political, civic and religious leaders led the crowd in moments of prayer and reflection. Sami Moussa recalled his reaction to the Friday attack that killed 50 and injured dozens.

“I was really angry that this was happening,” Moussa said.

However, underneath the anger is a sense of community and togetherness.

“Coming here, seeing so many people come together of different faiths, I really enjoyed… It’s a really good feeling to know we’re not alone. Everyone’s behind us. Everyone’s with us,” Moussa said.

There were many young people like 13-year-old Aalyan Ahmed, who stood with friends and family.

“They build the movement for the next generation. So they don’t spread the hate. They can start positive from a new generation,” Ahmed said.

Donna Schmidt said she had visited New Zealand and was touched by the country and its people.

“We didn’t go to Christchurch, but it’s such a small, quiet, beautiful community. For someone to actually choose it because it’s quiet and has immigrants is just heartbreaking,” Schmidt said.

Police departments across North Texas have said that, although they have not received any threats, they have stepped up security at area mosques out of caution.